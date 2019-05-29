Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Erdogan and Trump to meet at G-20 summit in Japan
AP|Published:  05.29.19 , 19:39

ISTANBUL -- A senior Turkish official says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan being held June 28-29.

 

In a tweet Wednesday, Erdogan's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said the president reiterated Turkey's offer for a joint group to overcome an impasse with the U.S. on Turkey's pledge to buy Russian-made S-400 missiles.

 

U.S. officials say the S-400s would pose a risk to Turkey's F-35 fighter jet program and warned Ankara it risked being kicked out of the F-35 program and could face U.S. sanctions.

 


פרסום ראשון: 05.29.19, 19:39
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.