Mueller: Special counsel probe did not exonerate Trump

WASHINGTON -- Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he believed he was constitutionally barred from charging President Donald Trump with a crime but pointedly emphasized that his Russia report did not exonerate the president.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said. "We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime."

He cautioned lawmakers who have been negotiating for his public testimony that he would not go beyond his report in the event he appears