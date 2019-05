Aryeh Deri, head of the Shas party, said Thursday that intends to cut off all contact with Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman after the latter refused to compromise with the Haredi parties over the IDF draft law, triggering snap elections.

"For decades we’ve known him as an ally and a friend of the ultra-Orthodox community … I feel hurt that he used us instead of saying openly he doesn’t want Netanyahu as prime minister," Deri said.