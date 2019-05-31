Palestinian trying to cross border killed by IDF

BETHLEHEM, West Bank - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager who was trying to climb a security fence and cross into Israel from the West Bank on Friday, an Israeli official and Palestinian witnesses said.

Palestinian witnesses told Reuters the 16-year-old had tried to climb the border fence near Bethlehem in the West Bank to visit Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Palestinian health officials said the teenager died from a gunshot and a 21-year-old was also shot and wounded.

A spokesman for Israel's border police said that troops had shot a Palestinian who tried to infiltrate into Israel by scaling the fence and the incident was being investigated.