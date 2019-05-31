In Jerusalem, thousands pray at Al-Aqsa on last Friday of Ramadan

JERUSALEM - Tens of thousands of Muslims attended prayers at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem amid tight security on the last Friday of Ramadan, hearing a message of defiance against Israeli control of one of the most sensitive venues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Worshippers, including Palestinians and pilgrims from around the world, sheltered under umbrellas as volunteers sprayed them with water

Security at the site was heavy after an earlier stabbing attack in the city, in which two Israelis were injured and the Palestinian teenager who carried out the attack was killed by Israeli security forces.