BEIRUT - Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said on Friday it was a duty to confront the U.S. Middle East plan that President Donald Trump has touted as "the deal of the century".

"This is a religious, moral, humanitarian, jihadi duty...The deal is a historic crime," Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

Nasrallah also said that the US knows that a war in the Middle East will not be limited to Iran's borders but that "the entire region will burn."