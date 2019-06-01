City worker opens fire at Virginia Beach municipal building, killing 12

A longtime city employee opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, killing 12 people on three floors and sending terrified co-workers scrambling for cover before police shot and killed him following a "long gunbattle," authorities said.

Four other people were wounded in Friday's shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera.

The city's visibly shaken mayor, Bobby Dyer, called it "the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach."