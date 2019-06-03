Iran calls U.S. sanctions "economic war", says no talks until they are lifted

GENEVA - Iran called U.S. sanctions "economic war" on Monday, and said there could be no talks with the United States until sanctions are lifted, a day after Washington suggested it could hold talks without pre-conditions if Iran changed its behaviour.

"#EconomicTerrorism against Iran targets innocent civilians. Like this little boy, whose heartbroken mother can't get him prosthetic legs as he grows. They're sanctioned," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday, with a video clip of a woman saying the prosthetic leg her son needs is sanctioned.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video.

"This is @realDonaldTrump's 'economic war'. And war and talks - with or without preconditions - don't go together," Zarif added in the tweet.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the United States was prepared to engage with Iran without pre-conditions about its nuclear programme but needs to see the country behaving like a normal nation" first.