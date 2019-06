Spain's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to suspend the exhumation, planned for June 10, of the remains of former dictator General Francisco Franco from a state mausoleum, pending the result of appeals by his family.

The court said in a statement that its unanimous decision was meant to avoid Franco's remains being be moved before appeals against the exhumation were examined in full.

The plan was for Franco's remains to be reburied next to his wife in a family tomb.