Tourism to Israel in May rose 11 percent compared to the same month the year before, the Tourism Ministry said Tuesday.

According to the ministry, there were 440,000 tourist entries in May 2019, 11.1% more than May 2018 and 26.8% more than May 2017.

The revenue from tourism in May stood at around NIS 2.1 billion (approx. $580 million).