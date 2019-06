Iran's Khamenei says Tehran will not abandon its missile program

LONDON - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Tehran would not be "deceived" by U.S. President Donald Trump's offer of negotiations and would not give up its missile programme.

"The U.S. president recently said Iran can achieve development with its current leaders. That means they do not seek regime change…

"America will not be able to deprive Iran of its missile capabilities," Khamenei said, speaking at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.