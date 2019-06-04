U.S. shared nuclear power info with Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi killed -senator

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration granted two authorizations to U.S. companies to share sensitive nuclear power information with Saudi Arabia shortly after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October, a U.S. senator who saw the approvals said on Tuesday.

The timing of the approvals is likely to heap pressure on the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump from lawmakers who have become

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia where Khashoggi lived, called the timing of the approvals "shocking." The Department of Energy granted the first part 810 authorization on Oct. 18, 16 days after Khashoggi, a Saudi who was a U.S. resident, died. The second occurred on Feb. 18.

U.S. authorities have concluded that responsibility for Khashoggi's death went to the highest levels of the Saudi government. Riyadh denies the crown prince was involved.