May cites split with Trump on Iran, climate

British Prime Minister Theresa May has praised the "precious and profound" U.S.-U.K. special relationship but acknowledged differences with President Donald Trump on issues including climate change and Iran.
Speaking alongside Trump at a news conference in London on Tuesday, May mentioned Britain's continued support for the Paris agreement on climate change, which Trump has repudiated. And she says the two nations differ on how to limit the threat from Iran.
The U.K. still supports an international agreement to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions, but Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the deal.
May also told the nationalist president that "cooperation and compromise are the basis of strong alliances."