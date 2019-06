U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued condolences over the passing of Nechama Rivlin.

"Melania and I send our deepest condolences to President Reuven Rivlin and the entire State of Israel upon the passing of Mrs. Nechama Rivlin. Mrs. Rivlin represented her beloved country with grace and stature. We will miss her along with all those who knew her," Trump wrote on Twitter.