Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Connecticut lawmakers move to ban 'gay panic defense'
Associated Press|Published:  06.06.19 , 12:58
Criminal defendants in Connecticut would be barred from claiming as their sole legal defense that they panicked after learning about their victim's sexual orientation.

 

The state House of Representatives approved legislation Tuesday preventing defendants from using the so-called gay panic defense. That defense blames a violent reaction on discovering a victim's actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

 

The legislation already cleared the Senate and now moves to the governor.

 

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.06.19, 12:58
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.