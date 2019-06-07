Iran rejects French call for wider talks beyond nuclear deal - state TV

DUBAI - Iran rejected French calls for wider international talks over its nuclear and military ambitions, saying on Friday it would only discuss it existing 2015 atomic pact with world powers, state TV reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said a day earlier that Paris and Washington both wanted to stop Tehran getting nuclear arms and new talks should focus on curbing its ballistic missiles programme and on other issues.

But Iran's foreign ministry said it would not hold any discussions beyond the 2015 pact which U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned last year as he pressed for tougher restrictions.

"Under this circumstances, talking about issues beyond the deal ... will lead to further mistrust among the remaining signatories of the deal," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.