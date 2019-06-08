15 arrested in Tel Aviv central square during protest against cancelation of trance festival

The Israel Police arrested 15 people Friday night during a spontaneous rally that took off after a famous trance music festival was canceled shortly before it was supposed to start.

The police told organizers that they believe drugs will be sold during the event in Israel's north and canceled its permit; hundreds of

Security forces said the protest was unauthorized and that they had allowed the public to utilize its right for protest, but broke off the rally when the crowd "blocked streets and used verbal and physical violence, while throwing objects at police officers