Netanyahu to inform AG if he intends to appear at pre-indictment hearing

Benjamin Netanyahu's legal team is to inform Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit whether the prime minister intends to appear at a pre-indictment hearing set for October 2.

Legal sources believe that Netanyahu will petition the High Court in a bid to force Mandelblit into setting a new date for the hearing.

In February, Mandelblit recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges pending the hearing, which was originally set for July 10 and later delayed at the request of the prime minister's lawyers.