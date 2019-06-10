Helicopter crashes onto roof of New York City building

NEW YORK - A helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, the New York City Fire Department said.

The department said on Twitter that firefighters were on the scene of the crash landing, which took place in rainy weather. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt or killed in the incident.

Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the area around Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, a few blocks north of Times Square.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, told reporters that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof and that there were no reported injuries.