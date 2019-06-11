Outrage as hardcore Beitar Jerusalem fans urge new player Ali Mohamed to adopt nickname

A group of hardcore fans of Beitar Jerusalem soccer team caused outrage Monday with a demand for new Nigerian signing Ali Mohamed to adopt a less Muslim-sounding nickname.

"Ali Mohamed must find a nickname to evolve at +Teddy+", said a post on the Facebook page of La Familia, known as the most radical supporters

But in a new post Tuesday, the group said that they were delighted that Mohamed had been signed and that the media had made the comment into something it was not. The post also said that many soccer players had nicknames, including Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who is called the flea, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, aka Mo.