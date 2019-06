Prosecutors are seeking up to 13 years in jail for a driver who killed eight members of the same family in a crash in southern Israel in October of last year.

Defense attorneys for Loren Ankri are seeking seven years in jail as part of the plea bargain.

Yariv and Shoshi Atar and their six young children - Yaakov Israel, Ateret, Ayala, Moria, Yedid and Avigail - died when their car caught fire in the collision near the Dead Sea.