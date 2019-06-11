Russia says to deliver missile defence system to Turkey in July

Russia plans to deliver its S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey in July, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, amid concerns that the delivery will further harm already strained Turkish-U.S. relations.
NATO allies Ankara and Washington have sparred publicly for months over Turkey's order for the S-400s, which are not compatible with the transatlantic alliance's systems.
The United States has threatened to remove Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet programme unless it drops the deal. Washington has also raised
the prospect of sanctions on Turkey, which could prolong its economic recession and prompt a re-evaulation of its 67-year membership of NATO.
"The agreements reached between Russia and Turkey are being fulfilled on time in the given context. There are no bilateral problems," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday. Asked if the missiles would be delivered in July, he said: "Yes, that's what we plan somehow."