US resident freed by Iran to Trump: 'Get back your hostages'

BEIRUT -- A Lebanese man and permanent U.S. resident who was released after spending years in an Iranian prison called on President Donald Trump and Western countries to "please get back your hostages from Iran," adding that he saw American detainees during his nearly four-year imprisonment.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Nizar Zakka said he was subjected to "all kinds of torture," both physical and mental, during

"Nobody on earth deserves such suffering," he said in the 30-minute emotional interview during which he broke down in tears at one point.