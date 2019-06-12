Judge awards $4.1 million in neo-Nazi website lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge awarded a Muslim-American radio host $4.1 million in monetary damages Wednesday after he successfully sued a neo-Nazi website operator who falsely accused him of terrorism.

SiriusXM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah (oh-bee-DAHL'-ah) filed the civil complaint against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, who hasn't responded to Obeidallah's libel lawsuit. Anglin's whereabouts are unclear.

Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. agreed to enter a default judgment against Anglin and his company, Moonbase Holdings LLC. Sargus announced the award after a Wednesday morning hearing.

Sargus said he was convinced nothing in Anglin's statements were protected speech under the First Amendment. He also issued an injunction ordering the materials about Obeidallah taken down from the website and forbidding Anglin from discussing them further.

Afterward, Obeidallah praised the ruling and the message it sends to Anglin "and others of that ilk."

"That you're going to be held accountable in our court system if you try to smear people, and try to destroy their reputation because they speak out against your hateful ideology," Obeidallah said.