Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

In Tel Aviv, Neil Patrick Harris says he's no gay icon
AP|Published:  06.12.19 , 20:19

TEL AVIV, Israel -- This year's official international ambassador to Tel Aviv's Gay Pride Parade says he has no interest in being a gay activist.

 

Neil Patrick Harris arrived in Israel Wednesday along with his husband, the chef and actor David Burtka, to headline Tel Aviv's annual celebration of its famous gay-friendly scene.

 

But Harris, who has two children via surrogacy and is involved in various gay-affiliated advocacy groups, says he hardly considers himself an icon of the community.

 

He describes himself as "just a guy who is married to another guy" and says he has no interested in being "an ambassador for anything except my kids."

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.12.19, 20:19
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.