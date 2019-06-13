Channels
Oil surges on Mideast tanker incident, stocks rise
Associated Press |Published:  06.13.19 , 15:20
World stocks mostly rose Thursday and energy prices surged after two oil tankers suffered a suspected attack in the Gulf of Oman, raising tensions over a key trade route for crude.

 

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, jumped nearly 4% to $62.24 a barrel on the news. U.S. crude rose more than 3% to $52.91 per barrel. It had closed almost 4% lower at $51.14 per barrel on Wednesday, weighed by concerns over rising stockpiles and a spiraling trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

 


