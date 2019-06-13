Japan PM: Iran doesn't intend to possess nukes

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he welcomes Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's commitment during talks to remaining de-nuclearized as "major progress" for regional peace.

Abe said Khamenei during Thursday's talks assured him that Iran has no intention to produce, possess or use nuclear arms.

Abe, before boarding his flight back to Tokyo, said he frankly told Khamenei that U.S. President Donald Trump doesn't wish to escalate tension in the Middle East. He it is important for leaders to ease tensions.

Abe says: "A passage to de-escalating tension is difficult, but I hope to continue working for peace and stability in the region and the world."