National Union faction leader Betzalel Smotrich called on all parties to the political right of the Likud to unite under one ticket in order to take full advantage of the potential of the religious Zionist sector's potential, a day after Naftali Bennett said that he intends to run under the New Right banner but not together with the United Right Party, led by Smotrich and Rafi Peretz, over differences between him and members of the latter.