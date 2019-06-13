Arab League wants action on oil tanker attacks

The head of the Arab League is urging the U.N. Security Council to take action against those responsible for the recent targeting of oil tankers in the Arabian Gulf and attacks against Saudi Arabia which he called "dangerous."

Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit told a council meeting Thursday on cooperation between the U.N. and the Arab League that "some parties in our region are trying to instigate fires in our region and we must be aware of that."

Aboul Gheit said an emergency Arab League summit on May 31 condemned "terrorist attacks" against Saudi oil installations and commercial

He urged international solidarity "to send an unequivocal and unambiguous message to our neighbors that subversive activities are no longer acceptable," including "concealing themselves behind regional proxies or gray zone operation that are non-attributable to their original perpetrators."