Iran TV shows crewmembers of damaged tanker

Iranian state TV is airing footage of crewmembers on one of the tankers damaged in a suspected attack in the Sea of Oman in a room watching English language news on television.
The video shows apparent crewmembers, including one woman, sitting on couches and watching TV in the Iranian port of Jask.
Two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, were damaged in suspected attacks Thursday, the U.S. Navy said, with one adrift and on fire amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.