Government considering reopening Eilat airport
Itay Blumenthal |Published:  06.16.19 , 14:19

The government is considering whether to reopen Eilat's sole airport foloowing protests at the reduction in flights to the southermost city due to the impending closure of Tel Aviv's Sde Dov aiport.  

 

 

The move is being discussed by the Prime Minister's Office, Finance Ministry, Justice Ministry, the Israel Airport Authority and the Israel Land Authority.

 

The Airport Authority says that it would take a year for Eilat airport to be operational again as all the equipment used for incoming flights has been dismantled.

 

 


