Merkel appears unsteady, shaking at Berlin ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appears unsteady and unwell as she meets with new Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin.

Merkel clasped her hands in front of her as the German anthem began to play and seemed unable to control her body from shaking.

Following the anthems, Merkel seemed better, walking quickly along the red carpet with Zelenskiy into the building, pausing to greet the military band and take a salute.

Merkel’s office had no immediate comment and the two were to hold a press conference later in the afternoon.