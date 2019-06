German Chancellor Angela Merkel blames dehydration for her visible shaking when standing next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the hot sun earlier in the day.

Merkel grinned widely when asked by reporters about her condition during the red-carpet reception for Zelenskiy about an hour earlier, and at a later press conference told reporters she was fine.

"Since then I've drunk at least three glasses of water, which I apparently needed, and now I'm doing very well," she says.