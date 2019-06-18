Trump would consider military force vs Iran to prevent nuclear weapon -Time interview

U.S. President Donald Trump would consider using military force to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon but left open the question if it involved protecting oil supplies, he told Time magazine in an interview published on Tuesday.
Striking a different tone than some Republican lawmakers who have urged a military response, Trump told Time the impact of the recent
attacks on Norwegian and Japanese oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman had been "very minor" so far.
Asked whether he would consider military action against Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons or ensure the free flow of oil through the gulf, the president said, "I would certainly go over nuclear weapons, and I would keep the other a question mark."