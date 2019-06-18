EU ministers urge action over Turkey's drilling off Cyprus

European Union foreign ministers on Tuesday urged the 28-member bloc to immediately draw up a list of "appropriate measures" against Turkey for drilling for gas in waters were EU member Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.
EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg expressed "grave concern over the ongoing illegal drilling" and condemned the fact that Turkey
hasn't heeded the EU's repeated appeals to end such actions and follow international law.
Cyprus' Foreign Ministry said the EU's top diplomats called on the bloc's executive arm to submit possible sanctions, including cuts to pre-accession financial aid that Turkey as a membership candidate currently receives. The ministry said it's the first time the EU is mulling such actions against Turkey.
The ministers "stress the immediate and serious consequences Turkey's illegal actions are having on the entire fabric of Turkish-EU relations," the statement said.