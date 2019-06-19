Woman released after 18 years in jail for murdering abusive husband

The Parole Board decided Wednesday to release Dalal Da'ud, who was convicted in 2002, for murdering her husband and sentenced to life in prison.

Her sentence was commuted to 25 years by former President Moshe Katsav and in 2017, President Reuven Rivlin ordered she be allowed to appeal to the parole board for an early release, but that hearing was delayed until Wednesday.

Dalal Da'ud at her parole hearing (Photo: Meshi Ben Ami)

The prosecution voiced no objection to the release based on a rehabilitation program Dalal attended during her incarceration as well as her participation in a 5-year parole program.

The extent of abuse Dala Da'ud endured during her 5 years of marriage was not fully known to the court at the time of her trial.

Demonstrations outside parole board hearing on Dala D'aud's release from prison(photo: Motti Kimchi)

According to advocacy groups campaigning for her release, she had been continuously beaten and raped by her husband. She had appealed 26 times for help from the police, but no action was ever taken against him.

Her medical files show multiple cases of bone fractures, cuts and lacerations that were treated when she came for medical attention for her wounds, as well as a psychological evaluation of her morbid fear of her husband but still nothing was done to stop her from being hurt.

Social services were also aware, at the time that she was suffering from domestic abuse, but they too did not help.

Da'oud's attorney Revital Ben-Shabat told reporters after the parole boards' decision: "Justice has been served. Dalal is very surprised and moved and says she is not yet able to internalize the news. She will be released to a halfway home and will begin her life… There is now a sense that justice was done for her and the public at large."

Dala Da'ud send well wishes to Nechama Rivlin (Photo: Amit Shabi)

Dalal had written to Nechama Rivlin, wife of President Rivlin, before her death earlier this month, wishing her good health but the letter was never delivered. Rivlin had made numerous visits to the Neve Tirza women's prison where to two had met.