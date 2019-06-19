Erdogan: Those responsible for Khashoggi murder will pay the price

Those responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will pay the price and be held accountable, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sayS, in response to a U.N. report on the killing.
Earlier Wednesday, Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, said evidence suggests Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials are liable for the murder.
Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Erdogan says the findings showed that Turkey had been mistreated in the process.