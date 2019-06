A Fox News correspondent tweets that an American official confirms a U.S. Navy drone was shot down by an "Iranian surface-to-air missile this evening over Strait of Hormuz in international airspace."

BREAKING: U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton high-altitude drone shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile this evening over Strait of Hormuz in international airspace: U.S. official — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 20, 2019