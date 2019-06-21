US-registered planes barred over Mideast areas amid tensions

The U.S. on Friday barred American-registered aircraft from flying over parts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman amid heightened tensions after Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. military drone.
The announcement from the Federal Aviation Administration came over an Iranian surface-to-air missile on Thursday bringing down the U.S.
Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk, an unmanned aircraft with a wingspan larger than a Boeing 737 jetliner and costing over $100 million. The U.S. said it made plans for limited strikes on Iran in response, but then called them off.
The FAA previously warned commercial aircraft of the possibility of Iranian anti-aircraft gunners mistaking them for military aircraft, something dismissed by Tehran some 30 years after the U.S. Navy shot down an Iranian passenger jet.