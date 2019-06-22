Channels
Palestinians: Baptismal font discovered at Nativity Church
Associated Press|Published:  06.22.19 , 18:25
Palestinian officials say what they believe to be a new baptismal font has been discovered at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, allowing for more studies about Jesus' traditional birthplace.

 

Ziad al-Bandak, head of a Palestinian presidential committee leading the church renovation, said Saturday that international experts are arriving in the biblical West Bank town to examine the receptacle. Al-Bandak described the Byzantine font as a "magnificent" discovery that had been covered by the larger known vessel.

 


