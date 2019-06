Communications Minister Ayoob Kara says he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of Israeli ambassador to Egypt.

"This saga was ended for me by the personal attacks, the unmerited slander and the delays due to political games directed at me," says Kara.

Senior members of the diplomatic corps had expressed outrage over reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering Kara for position as compensation for his poor placement on the Likud list for the April elections.