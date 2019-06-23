Netanyahu ally says West Bank-Gaza corridor 'irrelevant'

Cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a member of his Likud party, is questioning a key component of the Trump administration's new Mideast peace plan.

Hanegbi, minister for regional cooperation, says that the U.S. proposal for a land link between the West Bank and Gaza Strip is "irrelevant" as long as the Hamas militant group controls Gaza.

"It will be relevant when Gaza will stop being a pro-Iranian terror kingdom, meaning it's irrelevant today and in the foreseeable future," Hanegbi told Israel's Kan Radio.