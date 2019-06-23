Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Netanyahu ally says West Bank-Gaza corridor 'irrelevant'
Associated Press|Published:  06.23.19 , 16:01
Cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a member of his Likud party, is questioning a key component of the Trump administration's new Mideast peace plan.

 

Hanegbi, minister for regional cooperation, says that the U.S. proposal for a land link between the West Bank and Gaza Strip is "irrelevant" as long as the Hamas militant group controls Gaza.

 

"It will be relevant when Gaza will stop being a pro-Iranian terror kingdom, meaning it's irrelevant today and in the foreseeable future," Hanegbi told Israel's Kan Radio.

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.23.19, 16:01
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.