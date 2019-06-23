Iran parliament head: U.S. Mideast plan to boost Palestinian resistance

Iran's parliament speaker said on Sunday a U.S. Middle East peace plan was "toying with a nation's dignity" and would lead to stronger resistance against Israel by Palestinian militant groups, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.
"Trump wants to make a deal on the fate of the Palestinian people. While toying with a nation's dignity is scandalous, this will strengthen resistance movements as Palestinians realise that they can only succeed through resistance," said Ali Larijani, quoted by IRNA.