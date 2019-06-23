Polls close in Istanbul's repeat mayoral vote

Polls close in Istanbul after voters cast ballots in a re-run mayoral election after a March 31 vote was voided for procedural irregularities.
Opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu is seeking to repeat his win from 12 weeks earlier to become the city's first mayor in 25 years who is not from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party or its Islamist-rooted predecessor.
The other candidate in Sunday's election is former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who received support from Erdogan at campaign rallies.