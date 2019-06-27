Ehud Barak warns opposition too polite to counter corrupt Netanyahu

In an interview to Ynet Thursday Ehud Barak who had announced his intention to compete in the September elections, likened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a wounded animal that will lash out at anyone and anything at all cost, to ensure his win claiming the Blue and White party is not responding to Netanyahu with the ferocity needed.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Ehud Barak at Ynet studio for an interview on his new political party (Photo: Avi Moalem)

Barak repeated remarks he made at the unveiling of his new political party on Wednesday, saying his intention is to unify the center-left bloc so that no vote is lost in the upcoming election.

Ehud Barak served as prime minister from 1999 to 2001 and was the leader of the Labor Party until he joined Ehud Olmert's cabinet as defense minister in 2007. He has been a private businessman in recent years though has always weighed in on political matters and has been especially vocal in his criticism of Netanyahu.

" Our prime minister is a corrupt person. He dissolved parliament as part of his mission to avoid a criminal trial" Barak accused.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: AFP)

"Netanyahu is attacking the institutions of democracy and has allied himself with the most extreme messianic elements., a faction that has rejected the authority of the state and is advocating the destruction of the judicial system, curbing freedom of the press and wiping out the military code of ethics all to advance their agenda of Jewish apartheid in the West Bank".

Barak told his interviewers his motives are not selfish: "I am not looking for a position for myself I will yield to the person most likely to win the next elections" and added "My only interest is the country and I want to make sure past mistakes are not repeated so by forming a new political party we will change the tone for everyone".