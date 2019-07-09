Mexico police arrest suspect in connection with murder of Israeli DJ

Authorities in Mexico have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder of an Israeli DJ nearly a week ago, according to a report in El Universal newspaper on Monday.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead DJ Ronen Dahan, 45, also known as Perplex, during an attack by several armed men at a dance club in the central Mexican city of San Luis Potosi last Saturday.

According to the report, the prosecutor of the San Luis Potosi district said the suspect is a 29-year-old man known as "Victor N."

29-year-old suspect in connection with murder of Israeli DJ

Three other people have been wounded in the shooting, one of which later died of his injuries in a hospital. The motive for the attack was not clear.

"Ronen was one of the greatest people on the electronic music scene, he was one of the innovators of the trance culture in Israel, one of the first Israeli artists to perform around the world," said Erik Ivaska, Dahan’s agent, in an interview with Ynet.

"He was a charming person, a funny man who always tried to be good to everyone. He was always smiling. It’s a great loss to our entire culture," he added.

DJ Ronen Dahan's promotional photo

An official Facebook page for Dahan said he was born in France, grew up in Israel and was now based in Stockholm.

The Facebook page said Dahan had released at least 10 electronic albums and had gone on several world tours.