State media: Iran seizes foreign oil tanker smuggling fuel in Gulf
Reuters|Published:  08.04.19 , 17:35
Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf that was smuggling fuel and detained seven crewmen, Iran's state media reports, in a show of power amid heightened tension with the West.

 

The vessel was intercepted near Iran's Farsi Island in the Gulf, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency says. The elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has a navy base on Farsi island which is located north of the Strait of Hormuz.

 

Fars and Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV station say the tanker was seized on Wednesday.

 

 


