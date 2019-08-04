State media: Iran seizes foreign oil tanker smuggling fuel in Gulf

Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf that was smuggling fuel and detained seven crewmen, Iran's state media reports, in a show of power amid heightened tension with the West.
The vessel was intercepted near Iran's Farsi Island in the Gulf, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency says. The elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has a navy base on Farsi island which is located north of the Strait of Hormuz.
Fars and Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV station say the tanker was seized on Wednesday.