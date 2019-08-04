Suspected Texas shooter booked on capital murder

Jail records show the gunman arrested in the El Paso shooting that left 20 people dead has been booked on capital murder charges.
El Paso County records Sunday showed that the 21-year-old gunman was booked at the downtown jail in the Texas border city. There was no immediate indication that he had an attorney.
Authorities are investigating the possibility the shooting was a hate crime. They're working to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the shooter.