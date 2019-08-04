Democratic candidates slam Trump over shootings

Democratic presidential candidates are pointing a finger of blame at President Donald Trump following recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
In television interviews, several urged additional gun restrictions such as universal background checks. But they also cited Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and racial language.
Julian Castro, who previously served as San Antonio mayor and U.S. housing secretary, pointed to a "toxic brew" of white nationalism and says Trump needs to do more to "unite Americans instead of fanning the flames of bigotry."
Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, accused Trump of being a white nationalist and says he is encouraging "open racism."
New Jersey senator Cory Booker says Trump bears responsibility because he has done nothing to call out rising hatred in the U.S.