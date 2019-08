Iran says a fighter jet has gone down in the south of the country near the Persian Gulf, with two pilots surviving the crash.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a local official as saying the crash was caused by a technical problem. Abdolhossein Rafipour, the governor of Tangestan, says the plane went down near the coastal town at 12:30 local time (0800 GMT).

The purpose of Sunday's flight was not immediately clear. Regular patrol flights are common in the region.